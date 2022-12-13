Man hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in east central Fresno, CHP says

Officers say the Dodge driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A man is in the hospital after a head-on crash in east central Fresno. It happened after 12:30 Tuesday morning at Clinton and Maple.

A man is in the hospital after a head-on crash in east central Fresno.

It happened after 12:30 Tuesday morning at Clinton and Maple.

California Highway Patrol Officers say a Dodge van ran a red light and crashed into a Honda civic.

The car caught fire and had major front-end damage.

The van went off the road and hit a building.

The Honda driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

"This is totally preventable," says CHP Sgt. Nicholas Ranger. "Take an uber, get a ride, call a friend, stay somewhere to sleep it off. This is preventable and didn't need to happen."

A witness called 911 about the crash.

The Dodge driver was also taken to the hospital for his injuries.