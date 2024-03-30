Crews preparing for a busy Easter weekend in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Easter weekend is one of the busiest at parks around Fresno as families flock to celebrate.

"Some folks are out there as early as Friday, definitely into Saturday, and then Sunday being our busiest day," City of Fresno PARCS director, Aaron Aguirre said.

The City of Fresno PARCS department is prepared to host thousands of people at both Roeding Park and Woodward Park, so it's already started ramping up staffing.

"We probably add about an additional 30-40 individuals on Friday and then we start gradually moving up from there," Aguirre explained. "By Sunday we'll have 60 additional people working various shifts as early as 5 am working until 9 or 10 o'clock at night."

Although staff will be around to help, the department wants the community to follow some simple rules like no silly string or confetti eggs because they are difficult to clean.

"We do ask the public to do their part and clean up their areas, and again, if resources are needed, trash bags and other amenities, we'd be happy to provide those," Aguirre said.

Additional Fresno Police officers will also be on hand to help with traffic and safety.

"There's usually a lot of congestion coming into and leaving during various portions of the day, so we'll try to ease the flow of traffic as much as we can and just monitor and make sure the families are safe," Fresno Sgt. Todd Turney said.

The PARCS department will have traffic control measures in place throughout the weekend.

"There will be some lane closures along Audubon and Friant again to ensure traffic flow. Same with Roeding Park, we will have Belmont, and we will have Olive Avenue with traffic control measures in place to make sure we aren't clogging up the intersections," Aguirre explained.

Fresno PD wants to remind the community to do their part to be safe.

"Plan ahead with the amount of ride shares and everything available, monitor your alcohol consumption and have fun with your families," Turney said.

Parking fees will be enforced throughout the weekend.

The fee increases from $5 to $7 on Easter Sunday.

There are 12 to 15 kiosks at Roeding and Woodward Parks that you can pay at or you can download the Park Mobile app to pay on your phone.

