Man sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for Old Town Clovis double murder

On Tuesday, the court found Eddie Cordero guilty of 1st degree murder in the deaths of Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez in May 2021.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man found guilty of double murder in Old Town Clovis has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

On Wednesday, the judge handed down Eddie Cordero's sentence for the 1st-degree murder of Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez in May 2021.

The shooting happened at The Palace.

Surveillance video showed Cordero arguing with somebody in the VIP section and pounding his fists as friends broke up the argument.

About an hour after Cordero left the club, video showed him and a friend walking back up.

Cordero barely stepped inside, opened fire at the VIP section and then near the bar, before he ran off.

Luna and Sanchez died, and a DJ got shot in the leg. Cordero later admitted that Luna was his target.

Cordero left California and went to Arizona. He was arrested a few weeks later.

Defense Attorney Jonathan Richter says Cordero explained he used drugs and alcohol that night, so he couldn't be in a state of mind to premeditate the murders.

