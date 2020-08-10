FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire broke out inside a classroom at Edison High School in southwest Fresno on Monday morning.
Fresno police say firefighters were called to put out the blaze just before 2 a.m.
Investigators say they found 19-year-old Alejandro Esquivel passed out inside the building. Firefighters weren't sure if he lost consciousness due to alcohol or smoke inhalation.
He was taken into custody.
19-year-old arrested after fire breaks out in Edison High School classroom
Fresno police say firefighters were called to put out the blaze just before 2 a.m.
FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More