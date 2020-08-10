fire

19-year-old arrested after fire breaks out in Edison High School classroom

Fresno police say firefighters were called to put out the blaze just before 2 a.m.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire broke out inside a classroom at Edison High School in southwest Fresno on Monday morning.

Investigators say they found 19-year-old Alejandro Esquivel passed out inside the building. Firefighters weren't sure if he lost consciousness due to alcohol or smoke inhalation.

He was taken into custody.
fresno southwest burglary school fire arson arson investigation

