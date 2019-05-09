Children First: Special and Successful

ABC30 will rebroadcast its new Children First program, Special and Successful, on Sunday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 26 at 10:30a.m. and Saturday, June 15 at 5:00p.m.
Action News anchors Dale Yurong and Graciela Moreno host the television special focusing on local programs helping students with special needs.
The special includes a story about the Bright Start program in Tulare County. It offers early intervention services for children. ABC30 takes you inside an IRC or Intervention Resource Classroom where students with special needs learn coping strategies including meditation. Meet four- year old Jade Ortega. She has Down Syndrome but thanks to UCP Central California she is learning how to communicate with sign language and the PECS or Picture Exchange Communication System. Children with disabilities are playing sports at Valley Children's Adaptive Sports program. The Workability program is helping teenagers and young adults get ready for the workforce. ABC30 also shares programs stressing inclusion.
Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Healthy Choices", thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News.
RESOURCES
Here are some resources available for those with special needs
Tulare County Office of Education
Valley Children's Hospital
UCP Central California
Adaptive Sports
Intervention Resource Classrooms
Bright Start
Workability
For Learning and Attention Issues
Central Valley Regional Center
Exceptional Parents Unlimited-EPU
Sensory Friendly Movies
Maya Cares
Kids Café
Special Olympics
Happy Trails Riding Academy
The Creative Center-Visalia
Inspiration Park
5770 W. Gettysburg
Fresno CA 93722
(559) 621-2974
Break the Barriers
California Autism Center and Learning Group
Resources for Independence Central Valley
Down Syndrome Association of Central California
National Alliance on Mental Illness
First 5 California