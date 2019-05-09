Children First: Special and Successful

RESOURCES

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students with special needs are finding success!ABC30 will rebroadcast its new Children First program, Special and Successful, on Sunday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 26 at 10:30a.m. and Saturday, June 15 at 5:00p.m.Action News anchors Dale Yurong and Graciela Moreno host the television special focusing on local programs helping students with special needs.The special includes a story about the Bright Start program in Tulare County. It offers early intervention services for children. ABC30 takes you inside an IRC or Intervention Resource Classroom where students with special needs learn coping strategies including meditation. Meet four- year old Jade Ortega. She has Down Syndrome but thanks to UCP Central California she is learning how to communicate with sign language and the PECS or Picture Exchange Communication System. Children with disabilities are playing sports at Valley Children's Adaptive Sports program. The Workability program is helping teenagers and young adults get ready for the workforce. ABC30 also shares programs stressing inclusion.Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Healthy Choices", thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News.Here are some resources available for those with special needs5770 W. GettysburgFresno CA 93722(559) 621-2974