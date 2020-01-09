education

Clovis Unified kitchen supervisor teaches manners to her students

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis kitchen supervisor is serving some important lessons to her students. Manners are on the menu at Miramonte Elementary School.

"They maybe weren't learning to say please and thank you other places and they weren't learning to use their words properly to speak in sentences and things like that," said Heather Fullbright. "So it was something we thought we could help with."

Fullbright came up with a curriculum to make sure students were learning the essentials.

"They come through the lunch line, and they have to use manners," Fullbright said. "They have to say please and thank you. They have to be kind to each other and standstill."

Now it's a monthly competition for pre-school and kindergartners.

"They liked competing with each other," Fullbright said. "The teachers got involved a little bit and were like OK, our class needs to win."

But Fullbright says she wants the kids to know it's about more than just the manners.

"Understand it's always best to be kind and put that kindness first," she said. "Sometimes, just saying please or thank you to someone, it changes their day, it changes that person's outlook."

Fullbright was one of the recipients of the Crystal Award. It's the district's highest honor for employees who go above and beyond for their students.

Follow Shayla Girardin on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviscloviseducationchildrenclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Fresno State students, staff work to preserve Chukchansi language
SOUL offers alternative education for at-risk students
Lori Loughlin reportedly hires expert to prepare her for prison
Fresno City College helps students prepare with "Extreme Registration"
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia couple accused of baiting thieves to their home to assault them with a bat and recording it
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
Local business owners, city leaders shocked by CA Food Expo dissolve
Domestic violence suspect surrenders to Fresno police after hours-long standoff
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon speaks out
Woman arrested for assaulting Fresno officer has past run-in with authorities
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
Show More
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Popular Merced hotel receiving big makeover as part of downtown renovation efforts
Fresno State lacrosse coach Jessica Giglio steps down after 8 seasons
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
More TOP STORIES News