Central Unified extending school closure to May amid coronavirus outbreak

The Central Unified School District has decided to extend the closure of its schools to at least Friday, May 1, as concerns surrounding COVID-19 continue.

The school district initially planned on having students come back to school on April 20, after spring break.

But board members met on Thursday and voted on the extension of their district-wide closure.

Their decision means that May 4, Monday, is the earliest that schools will reopen.

Central Unified superintendent Andrew Alvarado said they want to be proactive as they are expecting positive tests to spike as they become available.

"It's a tough decision because I know our kids want to come back to school, our teachers want to come back to school. (But) our main priority is for the safety of not only our community but for the community at large," he said.

Central Unified is home to almost 16,000 students across 23 schools.

That's on top of almost 2,000 employees who have taken these campus closures in stride, putting curriculum online and continuing their food program.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
