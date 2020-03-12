Coronavirus updates: List of school, college closures, cancellations and changes in Central California

RELATED: Coronavirus: tracking Central California COVID-19 cases
SCHOOLS
(All schools listed in alphabetical order)
Alview-Dairyland Union School District
The Alview-Dairyland Union School District is closed till April 14th.
Alvina Elementary Charter School District
The Alvina Elementary Charter School District will be closed from March 16 through April 13.
Burrel Union Elementary School District
The Burrel Union Elementary School District will be closed from March 16 to April 13.
Caruthers Unified School District
Caruthers Unified announced they are closing all schools through April 13th.
Central Unified School District
The Central School District has announced the closure of all its schools and programs from Monday, March 16. Schools plan to reopen on Monday, April 20. Children in the community can still pick up free breakfast and lunch at certain designated schools between 11 am and 1 pm.
Clay Joint Elementary School District
The Clay Joint Elementary School District will be closed Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13.
Clovis Unified School District
The Clovis Unified School District has shut down all schools from Monday, March 16 to April 13 to prevent the spread of the virus. Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, April 14.
Exeter Unified School District
The Exeter Unified School District will be closed from March 18 through April 13.
Firebaugh-Las Deltas Unified School District
The district said it will be closing all schools effective Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 13.
Fowler Unified School District
Fowler Unified has decided to close all school campuses, including preschool and afterschool programs starting Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, April 13. School will be in session for students on Monday, March 16 and will operate on an AAA early release schedule, so that students can collect instructional materials and guidance for their distance learning program.
Fresno Unified School District
Fresno Unified announced Friday they will close their schools starting Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 13. That is when the district is expected to return from Spring Break.
Hanford Joint Union High School District
The Hanford Joint Union High School District says it is closing schools beginning Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13.
Kings County
Several Kings County school districts have announced schools will be closed through Spring Break and will likely reopen April 14. Those districts are:
Kings River Union Elementary School District
Kings River Union Elementary School District in Kingsburg has closed its schools starting Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 13, when conditons can be re-evaluated.
Kerman Unified School District
Kerman Unified said out of an abundance of caution, they are closing all schools, likely through April 13th. They said 'grab and go' meals will be available for students of the school district Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Kerman High School and Kerman Floyd Elementary.
Laton Unified School District
All Laton Unified School District schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13.
Livingston Union School District
The district is following the direction of Merced County districts and closing from March 19 through April 20.
Madera County
According to a statement by the Chowchilla Union High School District, all public schools in Madera County will be closed immediately and the closure will tentatively last until April 13.
Madera Unified School District
Madera Unified says all its schools and programs are closed effective immediately, and will reopen on Tuesday, April 14.
Mariposa County Unified School District
Mariposa County Unified will be closing schools from March 16 through March 20. They plan to reopen on March 23 unless conditions call for an extension.
Merced County
All 20 Merced County school districts will close their schools from March 19 through April 17. They will spend Monday through Wednesday making arrangements for the closure.
Monroe Elementary School District
The Monroe Elementary School campus will be closed to students as of Monday, March 16 through the end of spring break - Monday, April 13.
Monson-Sultana School District
The Monson-Sultana Joint Union Elementary School District has closed its schools to students starting Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 13. Administraotrs said they expect to reopen campus on Tuesday, April 14.
Orange Center School District
The Orange Center School District will be temporarily closed from March 14 through April 14.
Pacific Union School District
The Pacific Union School District will be closed from March 16 through April 13.
Parlier High School
Parlier High School became the first school in the Central Valley to close because of the coronavirus after officials learned of a student at the school who had traveled out of the country as the virus started to spread.
Pine Ridge Elementary School District
The Pine Ridge Elementary School District will be closed from March 16 through April 14.
Porterville Unified School District
Porterville Unified schools are already on Spring Break next week. The school district says it will closely monitor the situation and use the next week to disinfect its schools.
Riverdale Joint Unified School District
All Riverdale Joint Unified School District schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13.
Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno
All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Fresno - 19 elementray schools and two high schools - will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday, March 16.
San Joaquin Memorial High School
The private Catholic high school has closed its campus and will offer online classes to students starting March 16. It intends to reopen its campus on March 30.
Sanger Unified School District
All Sanger Unified schools are closed starting March 16 through April 13, the district said.
Selma Unified School District
Selma Unified has closed all of its schools through April 13 to prevent the spread of the virus.
Sierra Unified School District
The Sierra Unified School District said it has closed all schools effective March 16th through April 13th.
Tulare City School Districts
The Tulare City School Districts wil be closes from March 16 through April 13.
Visalia Unified School District
Visalia Unified joined the long list of districts closing schools on Friday over coronavirus concerns. They said their schools will remain closed for the period of March 16 through April 13.
Washington Unified School District
The Washington Unified School District said school will be closed effective immediately and will resume on April 14th.
Washington Colony Elementary School District
The Washington Colony Elementary School District will be closed until April 14, effective immediately.
Yosemite Unified School District
Yosemite Unified has canceled classes at all campuses, and will re-evaluate on March 31 when to open the schools.
Yosemite High School
Yosemite High School has been shut down for one day after a staff member visited an area of California with some level of community spread of the novel coronavirus.
COLLEGES
UC Merced
UC Merced is moving toward remote learning instead of holding large in-person classes, canceling all large events and is prepared to quarantine students if necessary.
Fresno State
Fresno State will temporarily cancel in-person classes from Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19, to prepare faculty for virtual instruction, which will begin on Friday, March 20. The campus will remain open during this time period and non-academic business will continue.
Fresno Pacific University
Fresno Pacific University is suspending in-person and on-campus classes starting on Monday through Saturday, March 21st. A more detailed plan will be announced on Friday morning.
State Center Community College District
The SCCCD has suspended in-person classes for all of its campuses, including Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, Reedley College and its satellite campuses in Madera and Oakhurst.
The district has also asked all of its employees 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions, to stay home until further notice.
Fresno City College
On top of the SCCCD's suspension of all in-person classes, Fresno City College has closed the entire campus to all students and staff effective immediately.
A message went out to students and staff asking them to "leave the campus as soon as possible" just before 1 pm on Monday, March 16.
The State Community College Center District confirmed to Action News that the closure only applies to Fresno City College, but did not say how long it would last or why they were closing the campus.
College of the Sequoias
College of the Sequoias is moving a majority of their face-to-face classes online until at least April 13th and suspending all student travel until further notice. Student Services offices, computer labs and the library will remain open on all three campuses for normal business hours.