DUKE UNIVERSITY

Duke gets rid of SAT essay, ACT writing score requirements

DURHAM, N.C. --
Duke University will no longer require applicants to submit SAT essay or ACT writing scores.

Officials said submitting these scores will be optional but are still recommended.

"We also recognize that this part of the exam can represent more of a barrier for some students than others, and we want to give every student an opportunity to be fully considered in our application process," said Christoph Guttentag, dean of undergraduate admissions.

The change will begin with next year's incoming undergraduate class.

Guttentag said in a statement, "We will continue to value writing as particularly meaningful as we develop a sense of students as potential members of the Duke community. And we will still pay careful attention to essay scores and what they represent for those students who submit them."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool testingeducationduke universityDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DUKE UNIVERSITY
HILARIOUS: Teen rejects college rejection letter
More duke university
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News