Edison High School students learn solar installation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Edison High School are getting firsthand experience in what a career in solar energy could be like.

A dozen students from the school's Energy and Technology Academy are learning the ins and outs of solar installation.

"We want to train our students especially in our academy for skills they can use after high school," said Energy and Technology teacher John Berg. "Especially with the solar industry being such a tremendous growth industry in terms of jobs in our Valley."

The students just completed a special one-week training from local solar company Grid Alternatives.

"Every day we just learn one skill," explained junior Ethan Her. "We spend a good time on slides, specifically learning one thing detail by detail until we get it."

Over the week, the students have learned how to install solar panels and map out the wiring.

At the end of the course they'll receive their certification, and most importantly have a foundation in what a career in solar energy is all about.
