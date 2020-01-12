Fresno State students to see road closure upon return from winter break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students go back to class next week, and the spring semester will begin with a street closure and a lot of construction on the school's new student union.Keats Avenue between Campus Drive and Maple will be closed until the project is completed in Fall 2021.You'll still be able to walk down Keats, but cars won't be able to access the road, so students will have to drive back onto Shaw Ave. to access parking on the Eastern and Western parts of campus.As for parking, only a handful of stalls along Keats will be inaccessible.Some students say the inconvenience is a small price to pay for the new student union."We beat up the old one, and it is time for a new and improved one for future bulldogs," says Daniel Lorente.To make way for the monumental $60 million project, the university demolished its historic amphitheater.It was built in 1962 but hadn't been used in the last 20 years.In March, they'll also tear down the Keats building next to speech arts to make more space.