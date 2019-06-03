education

Fresno Unified offering students free meals over summer break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With summer vacation fast approaching for students, Fresno Unified says they are not taking a break when it comes to giving children a healthy meal.

Starting Friday, the school district will once again offer its free summer lunch program for all kids ages one to 18 in Fresno County.

The district wants to emphasize that the program is not limited to those who go to Fresno Unified schools and meals will be available at more than 150 sites throughout the summer.

The district served nearly 200,000 meals last summer.

The program will go on through August 11.
