GRADUATION

Graduation ceremony for UCSF Fresno medical residents

EMBED </>More Videos

A special graduation ceremony was held Thursday evening for close to 100 medical residents at UCSF Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A special graduation ceremony was held Thursday evening for close to 100 medical residents at UCSF Fresno.

The ceremony was held at the Saroyan Theatre in Downtown Fresno.

Before treating patients on their own, students undergo training at the facility which is critical for the Central Valley.

Of those who graduate the valley retains nearly 50% of its physicians, which has the lowest ratio of licensed medical doctors per 100,000 people in California.

UCSF's Dominic Dizon said, "We all share an ambition of not just teaching but also providing specialized care, care for patients that are underserved in our population, providing a safety net for those patients."

Tonight was the 43rd graduation of the UCSF Fresno teaching program and one of the largest graduating classes on record.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationUCSFeducationgraduationgradsdoctorsFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GRADUATION
Orosi High tied for the highest graduation rate in all of Tulare County
105-year-old man receives college diploma
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Identical twin New Jersey valedictorians headed to MIT together
More graduation
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News