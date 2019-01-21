EDUCATION

Growing controversy after video surfaces of students in blackface

Sandra Bookman has the details.

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn --
There is a growing controversy after video surfaced of three white students from a Brooklyn prep school in blackface and making racist gestures.

Mayor Bill de Blasio accused the Poly Prep Day School of trying to sweep the controversy under the rug.

The girls made the video while attending the school's junior high.

In a statement, the school said, 'we do not tolerate racism.'

(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
