LIVE: Fresno Unified to announce whether students will return to campus this fall today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson is expected to unveil the district's plan for the new school year on Friday afternoon as other large school districts in California announced they would start instruction virtually this fall.
Nelson will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to reveal the plan.
Fresno Unified originally offered parents the option of having their students return to campus or continue distance learning. But as COVID-19 cases in California, including across the Central Valley, continue to rise the district said earlier this week they were "discussing" starting the new year online.
Central Unified School District and Selma Unified have chosen to begin classes virtually this fall. Meanwhile, Clovis Unified voted Thursday to have its students return to campus.
The Fresno Teachers Association surveyed its members to see if they preferred online or on-campus teaching. Nearly 90% of the group said students should not physically return to school unless it can be done safely.
The decision on whether or not students will return to school campuses may not be up to the individual districts for long. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make a decision on the reopening of California schools by Friday, sources tell our sister station KGO-TV in San Francisco.
