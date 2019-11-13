education

Merced City School District announces next superintendent

Board members announced that they have selected Dr. Alan Rogers for the role during Tuesday's meeting at Hoover Middle School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We now know who will take over as the next superintendent for the Merced City School District.

Board members announced that they have selected Dr. Alan Rogers for the role during Tuesday's meeting at Hoover Middle School.

Rogers most recently served as Deputy Superintendent for the Sacramento County Office of Education. He has also worked as a teacher and in leadership positions for both elementary and high schools, as well as large school district offices. Rogers will begin his new position on January 1st.

The current superintendent, Dr. RoseMary Parga Duran, is set to retire on December 31st after 35 years with the district.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmercededucationmerced county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Juul to eliminate 650 jobs, cut $1 billion in costs
California to invest $10 million into Central Valley schools and higher education
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Go Back in Time At This Civil War Reenactment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Popular Fresno restaurant and nightclub receives eviction notice for unpaid rent
Thieves steal cycling club trailer from former Fresno police sergeant
DACA supporters rally in downtown amid Supreme Court case hearing
Unexpected witness called in Erika Sandoval murder trial
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Lyft driver fights off passenger who tried to steal purse
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
Show More
HSR project funds needed for Valley wanted to improve Bay Area, LA transport
New bridge on Hwy 269 to make roadway safer for drivers
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while changing tire on I-5
No change in extended forecast for rain and snow
UC Merced, NASA working to develop spray-on solar cells
More TOP STORIES News