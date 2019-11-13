Merced City School District announces next superintendent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We now know who will take over as the next superintendent for the Merced City School District.Board members announced that they have selected Dr. Alan Rogers for the role during Tuesday's meeting at Hoover Middle School.Rogers most recently served as Deputy Superintendent for the Sacramento County Office of Education. He has also worked as a teacher and in leadership positions for both elementary and high schools, as well as large school district offices. Rogers will begin his new position on January 1st.The current superintendent, Dr. RoseMary Parga Duran, is set to retire on December 31st after 35 years with the district.