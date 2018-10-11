Northeast Fresno academy teaching preschool children Spanish

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Spanish class at La Petite Academy in Northeast Fresno always starts with a good morning and a little song. Over the course of 10 weeks small children ages 2 to 6 will learn Spanish. Every Tuesday and Thursday they're pulled out of their regular class and meet with teacher Iris Calderon.
"We teach them how to greet people in Spanish like buenos dias, Hello and how when we leave like a class we say adios, goodbye," she said.
Children ages two to six go over the basics, like numbers, letters, and colors through interactive lessons.
This week it's all about the animals.
"We do it through songs and games for them to be able to grasp it a little bit easier and faster," said Calderon.
The class is still fairly new and was started about a year ago. Scott Edmiston Academy District Manager says this is the perfect age for children to learn another language. It's helping them grow and laying down the foundation for their future.
"Kids at this age are really open to learning new words and sounds and they are like sponges," said Edmiston.
The class optional for parents. It cost an extra $15-dollars a week apart from tuition.
To learn more about how you can sign up you can visit their website https://www.lapetite.com/ or give them a call at (559) 431-7330.