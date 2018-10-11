EDUCATION

Northeast Fresno academy teaching preschool children Spanish

EMBED </>More Videos

Northeast Fresno academy teaching preschool children Spanish

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Spanish class at La Petite Academy in Northeast Fresno always starts with a good morning and a little song. Over the course of 10 weeks small children ages 2 to 6 will learn Spanish. Every Tuesday and Thursday they're pulled out of their regular class and meet with teacher Iris Calderon.

"We teach them how to greet people in Spanish like buenos dias, Hello and how when we leave like a class we say adios, goodbye," she said.

Children ages two to six go over the basics, like numbers, letters, and colors through interactive lessons.

This week it's all about the animals.

"We do it through songs and games for them to be able to grasp it a little bit easier and faster," said Calderon.

The class is still fairly new and was started about a year ago. Scott Edmiston Academy District Manager says this is the perfect age for children to learn another language. It's helping them grow and laying down the foundation for their future.

"Kids at this age are really open to learning new words and sounds and they are like sponges," said Edmiston.

The class optional for parents. It cost an extra $15-dollars a week apart from tuition.

To learn more about how you can sign up you can visit their website https://www.lapetite.com/ or give them a call at (559) 431-7330.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationpre-schoolFresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Minarets High School looking to transform bus into mobile production van
Granville Homes donates books and gift cards to Fresno school after fire and vandals damage classrooms
Fresno City College receives $1 million boost to CTE program
New Jersey moves toward free community college
More education
EDUCATION
Minarets High School looking to transform bus into mobile production van
Fresno City College receives $1 million boost to CTE program
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Students create board game focused on deportation
More Education
Top Stories
Woman arrested, accused of stealing more than $600,000 from produce company
Man injured in Southwest Fresno shooting, police looking for suspects
Woman hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
Semi-truck collides with Highway 99 overpass in Atwater causing closure
Huron Police delayed moving into new building
Fresno sells parking lot to baseball team and debates how to spend the money
Kanye West meeting Trump at White House
Reasons why your cell may be a risky call
Show More
2 men accused of raping toddler and filming it
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Two men risk their lives for a selfie at a Texas gun range
Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at New York day care
California might see construction on water storage
More News