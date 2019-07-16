Kids across the Valley get a first-hand look at what it takes to be a farmer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than two dozen kids from around the Valley are getting a first-hand look at where their food comes from."It's really fun and I want to stay here for a long time," said 6-year-old camper, Raja.On Monday morning, the week-long camp started off with the cattle.Learning that milk is from a cow.Raja was paying close attention."They actually are not in the cafeteria. So they are actually going to the cow getting the milk and putting it in the milk thing," said Raja.Campers even got to feed calves.Some of these kids have never touched or seen real farm animals.Stellan Willis' is no stranger on the Fresno State campus, this is his third time attending the camp and his favorite part is when they get to catch insects."It's just plain fun. You get to catch bugs. You get to pick fruit and learn about fruit, learn about animals and get to pet baby cows," said Willis.Student Assistant Katie Bennett loves seeing kids having fun while learning about agriculture.She knows these campers will not remember everything but she hopes they realize ag is fun."We are surrounded by agriculture and if they can just remember that agriculture is fun and that they want to go home and say 'Hey I learned this about that' and share it with their friends or even if they say 'Hey I want to come back' that's huge," said Bennett.This was their largest group yet.If you are interested in your child attending this program, registration will start next spring.