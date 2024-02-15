A special unit of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office conducted "Operation Heartbreak" to catch potential predators.

8 men arrested in potential child predator sting in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A "sweetheart scheme" was launched today but the targets were not the victims.

Eight men were arrested in the sting. They range in age from 18-to-43.

Detectives set up "underage decoy" accounts on social media to crack down on sex crimes involving children.

Authorities say almost "immediately" adults contacted the "decoys" -trying to meet them in person.

On Monday, agents arrested the suspects who showed up to meet who they thought- were juveniles.

The men face felony charges of arranging to meet a child for lewd purposes.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the department will continue to be "vigilant and aggressive in identifying predators".