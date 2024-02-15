8 men arrested in potential child predator sting in Tulare County

A special unit of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office conducted "Operation Heartbreak" to catch potential predators.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A "sweetheart scheme" was launched today but the targets were not the victims.
A special unit of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office conducted "Operation Heartbreak" to catch potential predators.
Eight men were arrested in the sting. They range in age from 18-to-43.
Detectives set up "underage decoy" accounts on social media to crack down on sex crimes involving children.
Authorities say almost "immediately" adults contacted the "decoys" -trying to meet them in person.
On Monday, agents arrested the suspects who showed up to meet who they thought- were juveniles.
The men face felony charges of arranging to meet a child for lewd purposes.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the department will continue to be "vigilant and aggressive in identifying predators".