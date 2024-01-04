Einstein Bros Bagels opens location in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you love bagels and breakfast sandwiches, a national chain is now serving customers in the Central Valley.
"Einstein Bros Bagels" is now open in Northeast Fresno.
It's right off Highway 41 near Friant Road, next to Dave & Buster's.
You can get plenty of bagels for any pallete from savory to sweet, plus, egg sandwiches and deli favorites for lunch and coffee.
The shop is open from 6 am to 2 pm daily.
A second location is going in off Highway 99 and Golden State Boulevard, with more Valley stores reportedly in the works.