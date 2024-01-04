Einstein Bros Bagels opens location in northeast Fresno

If you love bagels and breakfast sandwiches, a national chain is now serving customers in the Central Valley.

If you love bagels and breakfast sandwiches, a national chain is now serving customers in the Central Valley.

If you love bagels and breakfast sandwiches, a national chain is now serving customers in the Central Valley.

If you love bagels and breakfast sandwiches, a national chain is now serving customers in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you love bagels and breakfast sandwiches, a national chain is now serving customers in the Central Valley.

"Einstein Bros Bagels" is now open in Northeast Fresno.

It's right off Highway 41 near Friant Road, next to Dave & Buster's.

You can get plenty of bagels for any pallete from savory to sweet, plus, egg sandwiches and deli favorites for lunch and coffee.

The shop is open from 6 am to 2 pm daily.

A second location is going in off Highway 99 and Golden State Boulevard, with more Valley stores reportedly in the works.