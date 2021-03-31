Historic El Capitan Hotel re-opens in downtown Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The El Capitan Hotel in downtown Merced has re-opened its doors. It's the grand finale of a three-part renovation effort downtown, which includes The Mainzer Theater and The Tioga apartment complex.The original hotel opened back in the 1920s. Now, after a multi-million-dollar renovation, a piece of Merced's history has been preserved.Exactly 114 hotel rooms and suites fill the four-story hotel in the heart of downtown Merced.The fully remodeled building features three meeting and event spaces, multiple eateries, and restaurants, including a courtyard that offers food and drink service."We have become kind of a beacon of hospitality here in downtown Merced," said Robin Donovan, managing director of El Capitan.Visitors will enjoy modern rooms complete with local art and signature amenities, including record players and vintage phones. In the details, you'll notice accents that celebrate Merced's history."The rooms are so authentic. They depict the surrounding area," said Donovan. "So guests coming from out of state, out of town, they are going to know what Merced is about from the different textiles and textures we picked and appointed in the rooms."The lifestyle hotel is part of Hyatt's boutique lifestyle brand. It hopes to cater to travelers from afar and serve as a staycation space for locals."Come and hang out in the courtyard. Bring your kids," said Donovan. "Bring your pets. We are pet friendly."It's a welcomed addition to downtown four years in the making."It's bringing 115 employees to the downtown area," said Frank Quintero from the City of Merced Economic Development. "Now it's going to become a draw for the city where we will become a 'come to' city rather than a 'go through' city."For the city of Merced, the new hotel brings more than just tax dollars."So whether it's buying some gas, eating somewhere else on Main Street or even just doing some local shopping," said Quintero. "All of that will definitely contribute to the city."You can now book your stay at the El Capitan Hotel on Hyatt's website.