FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local brewery is bringing some spice to downtown Fresno over the weekend.Fresno's first spicy snack food festival is making a comeback on Saturday night.El Diablito Fest is a collaboration between Tioga Sequoia and Teezzy Radio and is exactly what it sounds like: a food festival bringing together the spiciest snacks.Guests will be able to indulge in spicy candy, hot Cheeto tacos and burritos, as well as micheladas - all while enjoying music.The event is being held at the Tioga Sequoia Beer Garden from 5 to 11 pm.Everyone is welcome and it is free to attend.