Fresno taco shop recognized at State Capitol

El Premio Mayor was recognized at the State Capitol as the Small Business of the Year in the 31st Assembly District.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An award-winning taco shop in Fresno is adding to its list of accolades.

The restaurant's name means "The Grand Prize."

It opened in 1996.

The owners started with a small food trailer, but now have two locations, including one on Shields and Maroa.

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula chose El Premio Mayor as the small business of the year because of the owner's commitment to giving back to the community.

In addition to serving their tacos at various events, they've also volunteered to provide for those in need, including firefighters on the front lines of the Creek Fire two years ago.