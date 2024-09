Video shows elephant walking through traffic after escaping circus in Montana

BUTTE, Montana -- This is not something you see every day.

Video captured an elephant walking through the streets of Butte, Montana.

It escaped from a traveling circus.

The elephant, reportedly a 58-year-old Asian elephant, stopped traffic and knocked over a fence before her trainers corralled her back to safety.

She was in the parking lot of the city's civic center being washed ahead of a performance Tuesday when a car backfired and spooked her.