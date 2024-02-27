Suspect in crash that killed 13-year-old Parlier girl pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver charged with hitting and killing a middle school student in Parlier has pleaded not guilty.

Elizabeth Ybarra is accused of killing 13-year-old Fernanda Perez-Aldama in February of 2023.

The student was hit in a crosswalk near Parlier Junior High School.

Ybarra pulled over after the crash and called 911.

Investigators believe she was not paying attention and failed to notice the child crossing.

Ybarra is currently out on bond, and is not allowed to drive while the case is on-going.

Ibarra is due back in court on April 2.