4 events to check out in Fresno this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Movies and Brewskies: 'The Sandlot'
New Cult Film Night is debuting this Thursday with a screening of 'The Sandlot.' Hosted by Full Circle Brewery Co., this event is open to all ages.
When: Thursday, April 18, 7-10 p.m.
Where: 1426 N Van Ness Ave, 1426 N. Van Ness Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Gospel Fest 2019
This Saturday, join J. Jackson Productions for Gospel Fest 2019. The musical event features Fred Hammond alongside vocalists Yolanda Adams, Wess Morgan and James Fortune. Food, vendors and raffles will also be on-site.
When: Saturday, April 20, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Rotary Amphitheater, 7775 N. Friant Ave.
Admission: $31.50 (General Admission). Other ticket options are available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Music For Mutts, Chords For Cats'
Join the Marie Wilson Band this Saturday at "Music for Mutts, Chords for Cats." This benefit concert supports the Valley Animal Center, a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter. Expect raffles, food trucks and wine and beer vendors. The event is open to all ages.
When: Saturday, April 20, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission). Other ticket options are available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
An Evening of Spanish and South American Music
This Saturday, join Eva Scow, Michael Taylor and Cristobal Selame in concert at Bitwise South Stadium for a night of Spanish and South American guitar performances.
When: Saturday, April 20, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.