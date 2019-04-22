4 events to check out in Fresno this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Meeting the Demand for Health
Register for a live steam of a discussion hosted by the California Future Health Workforce Commission. During the event, speakers will address issues within California's health care system, specifically regarding primary care shortages and access to affordable care.
When: Tuesday, April 23, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Man and Woman of the Year After Party
This Friday, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Thiesen Dueker Financial Consulting Group invite you to a party that celebrates the Man and Woman of the Year. Enjoy an evening of food, cocktails and live music.
When: Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m.-Saturday, April 27, 1 a.m.
Where: The Point Patio Bar and Bistro, 2940 E. Nees Ave., #107
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Science of Wine: A Unique Wine and Food Tasting Experience
Stop by the Forestiere Underground Gardens for an exclusive tour and wine tasting experience this Saturday. The series, The Science of Wine, is presented by The Painted Table, an award-winning catering service that specializes in gourmet cuisine and local delicacies.
When: Saturday, April 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Forestiere Underground Gardens, 5021 W. Shaw Ave.
Admission: $85
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Grand Gatsby Speakeasy
Enjoy an evening of casino games, raffles, craft cocktails and musical entertainment this Saturday at the Grand Gatsby Speakeasy, an event hosted by the Fresno Art Museum in partnership with Lucy's Lounge. Set in the museum's sculpture garden, guests may don their best 1920s apparel while viewing silent films, puffing on cigars and indulging in small hors d'oeuvres.
When: Saturday, April 27, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
