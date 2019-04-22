Arts & Entertainment

4 events to check out in Fresno this week

Looking for something to do this week? From wine tasting to a Gatsby-inspired speakeasy, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Meeting the Demand for Health





Register for a live steam of a discussion hosted by the California Future Health Workforce Commission. During the event, speakers will address issues within California's health care system, specifically regarding primary care shortages and access to affordable care.

When: Tuesday, April 23, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Man and Woman of the Year After Party





This Friday, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Thiesen Dueker Financial Consulting Group invite you to a party that celebrates the Man and Woman of the Year. Enjoy an evening of food, cocktails and live music.

When: Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m.-Saturday, April 27, 1 a.m.

Where: The Point Patio Bar and Bistro, 2940 E. Nees Ave., #107

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Science of Wine: A Unique Wine and Food Tasting Experience





Stop by the Forestiere Underground Gardens for an exclusive tour and wine tasting experience this Saturday. The series, The Science of Wine, is presented by The Painted Table, an award-winning catering service that specializes in gourmet cuisine and local delicacies.

When: Saturday, April 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Forestiere Underground Gardens, 5021 W. Shaw Ave.

Admission: $85


Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Grand Gatsby Speakeasy





Enjoy an evening of casino games, raffles, craft cocktails and musical entertainment this Saturday at the Grand Gatsby Speakeasy, an event hosted by the Fresno Art Museum in partnership with Lucy's Lounge. Set in the museum's sculpture garden, guests may don their best 1920s apparel while viewing silent films, puffing on cigars and indulging in small hors d'oeuvres.

When: Saturday, April 27, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St.

Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
