Coronavirus

Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

By Andrea Lans
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Colton Underwood joins the growing list of public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Although Underwood is a healthy 28-year-old, the former "Bachelor" and ex-NFL player admitted in a Twitter video Friday afternoon that the virus has greatly affected his health.

The former reality star revealed that unlike some of the milder cases, he's experiencing a slew of symptoms: "headache[s], body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough." He added, "I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs, getting out of bed."


In his video, Underwood said that he is currently staying at girlfriend Cassie Randolph's home in Huntington Beach, so they are "all in this together now."

On her Instagram, Randolph reported that her family has been practicing social distancing and quarantining themselves for the last week.

Underwood shared his experience fighting COVID-19 in the hopes that young folks like himself will take the virus and self-quarantine efforts more seriously. His announcement comes only a day after Governor Newsom issued a statewide 'stay at home' order in California to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniahuntington beachcelebritycoronavirus californiatelevisioncoronavirusbachelorthe bachelorhuntingtonreality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Member of Pence's staff tests positive for COVID-19
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship anchors in SF Bay
Target boosts employee pay during coronavirus crisis
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 test positive for COVID-19 at Clovis Community Medical Center, both self-isolating
Central CA coronavirus cases
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Newsom calls for statewide 'stay at home' order
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
COVID-19: Californians stranded abroad make desperate plea to come home
Show More
Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Visalia WinCo offers early shopping hour for first responders
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
PG&E warns of scammers threatening to shut off power during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News