"Dean and Don" morning show host returns to KKDJ after 20 years

A blast from the past has returned to Valley air waves.After more than 20 years Dean Opperman returned to morning radio today on Fresno's KKDJ.Opperman was one-half of the popular 80's era "Dean and Don" morning show.KKDJ specialized in rock music at a time when many were still playing disco and in the mornings Dean and Don were a drive-time hit.In 1982 the radio ratings service Arbitron reported KKDJ as having the largest market share ever in the history of California radio and it still holds that record today.Now, with the return of Dean some of his beloved characters are returning to morning radio along with KKDJ's classic rock.The "Dean at Dawn" show is on 99.7 on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.