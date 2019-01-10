ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Fresno

Image: Aquaman/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Fresno.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse". As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action." Get a piece of the action at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) through Monday, Jan. 14 and Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Nov. 23. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

It's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) through Monday, Jan. 14 and Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Creed II



Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21, with a consensus that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a 65 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Catch it on the big screen at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) through Monday, Jan. 14 and Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineFresno
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Oscars will not have a host: Report
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
'The Bachelor' Colton: 'I'm exactly where I need to be'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Health officials give SF McDonald's approval after patron brings dead raccoon inside
Joshua Tree to remain open; staff will be around to keep it clean
Man says he accidentally killed girl's puppy with pellet rifle
What happens to Sears warranties, gift cards if they liquidate?
REPORT: San Francisco Giants to announce AT&T Park name change to Oracle Park
Sisters, ages 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in N. America to fix air bags
Show More
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in New York
Naked man leads police on wrong way chase through two states
School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
Merced family shares harrowing tale of escape from raging house fire
Westbound traffic closed on Ashlan near Peach after semi-truck hits apartment, hydrant
More News