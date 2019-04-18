Family-friendly events and deals worth seeking out in Fresno this week

Arts & Entertainment

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From an Earth Day celebration to an indoor park fun to a citywide scavenger hunt, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Celebrate the Earth at Radio Park





On Saturday, head over to Radio Park for an Earth Day celebration complete with kids activities, educational exhibits and more. Food trucks and live entertainment will be on offer, along with a Green Apple video competition open to all middle school, high school and college students in the area.

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: 2233 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93703

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Jump away the day at Aerozone





If the kiddos need to exhaust some energy, take advantage of this deal courtesy of Aerozone -- an indoor trampoline park featuring springy trampolines and foam pits galore. The business is currently offering almost half off regular price for groups of two, four and six people.

Where: 4155 E. Ashlan Ave., Hoover

Price: $18 (49 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Explore the city on a digital scavenger hunt





Last but not least, embark on a two-hour citywide scavenger hunt. With the help of a remote guide, participants will look for over a hundred notable objects across Fresno, taking photos, answering trivia questions and performing street challenges along the way. The app-based adventure is currently offering deals for teams of two, four and six players.

Where: 1100 Van Ness Ave., Central Fresno

Price: $19 (51 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
