Grammy winner Michael Bublé is coming to Fresno next year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Singer Michael Bublé is coming to perform in Fresno.The Grammy winner will perform at the Save Mart Center on May 3 as part of his 2020 tour in North America, 'An evening With Michael Bublé'.Tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 18, at 10 a.m. and will range in price from $68 to $145.50.The tour kicks off on March 17 in Jacksonville, Florida, and ends on May 23 in the Canadian city of Moncton.Buble is known for his critically-acclaimed albums "Come Fly with Me" and "Caught in the Act."