Grammy winner Michael Bublé is coming to Fresno next year

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Singer Michael Bublé is coming to perform in Fresno.

The Grammy winner will perform at the Save Mart Center on May 3 as part of his 2020 tour in North America, 'An evening With Michael Bublé'.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 18, at 10 a.m. and will range in price from $68 to $145.50.

The tour kicks off on March 17 in Jacksonville, Florida, and ends on May 23 in the Canadian city of Moncton.

Buble is known for his critically-acclaimed albums "Come Fly with Me" and "Caught in the Act."
