Harlem Globetrotters in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The one and only Harlem Globetrotters are on a new, larger-than-life world tour. And they are bringing it to the Central Valley.Get ready for ball-handling that is part math, a bit of physics and totally amazing. And that's just the warm-up!They currently hold 21 records, and in the all-new world tour, they say they're pushing the limits and going for more.The Clown Princes of Harlem take the court Friday, January 10 at 7PM at the Save Mart Center!They will play at Merced College on Thursday, the 16th.Prices start at $18 dollars.