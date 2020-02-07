Arts & Entertainment

Santa Monica Pier roller coaster to undergo $1 million makeover this summer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Coming this summer, you can "get your kicks" on the roller coaster at the Santa Monica Pier.

The coaster is getting a makeover, turning the ride into a tribute to the iconic Route 66.

When finished, the coaster cars will be modeled after classic roadsters.

The $1 million update will also feature a revamped loading station -- including classic gas pumps, automotive décor, maps of Route 66 and other memorabilia.
