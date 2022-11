Esmeralda Soria holds lead over Mark Pazin for Assembly District 27

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley native Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin are fighting for District 27 in California's State Assembly.

As of 9 pm Tuesday with 68% estimated total vote, Soria has a narrow lead with 53% of the vote.

The newly-established seat represents Merced, Madera and Fresno counties.

Soria is currently a Fresno City Councilmember, and Pazin was previously the Merced County Sheriff.