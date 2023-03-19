Tulare County Sheriff reduces evacuation order for sections of Tule River

Crews are removing debris around bridges as more than 200 residents who live along the Tule River have been evacuated from their homes because of flooding concerns.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has reduced some evacuation orders to warnings near the Tule River.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says due to the water levels dropping at the Tule River, the evacuation orders for both sides of the river have been reduced to evacuation warnings.

This means all homes, businesses and structures from the Schafer Dam at Lake Success in Porterville, to the east side of Road 284 are now under evacuation warnings.

The Evacuation Warning area is from Schafer Dam, west on Avenue 146, to Road 284, south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River, from the south side of the Tule River to the Schafer Dam, and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.

Sheriff Boudreaux wants to remind everyone that, even while being in an evacuation warning, you should still be ready to leave if conditions get worse.

He is also urging residents to stay away from the Tule River as it is still dangerous.

