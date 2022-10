Exeter police investigating crash involving liquid nitrogen tanker

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Roads are shut down following a crash involving a liquid nitrogen tank.

Exeter Police and Tulare County Fire are on scene.

Currently, a portion of lanes on Visalia road is shut down between Orange and Albert avenue.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.