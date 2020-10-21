Society

Family of 3-year-old with cancer gets special gift from neighbors

HUMBLE, Texas -- When times get tough, residents in one Humble neighborhood unite as one.

This time, it was to honor 3-year-old Ezra, whose young life took a big turn last month.

"He was laying down on this couch and we noticed some bleeding out of his right ear," explained his mother, Vanessa Madrid, during an interview with Eyewitness News. "We went to the urgent care ... immediately, within the hour of noticing, they told me it was a possible ruptured ear drum."

READ ALSO: Graduate with terminal cancer celebrated through car parade
EMBED More News Videos

Friends and family gathered from near and far to celebrate the life of Anthony Murillo. Even though Tony was diagnosed with leukemia last year, he still pushed through and received his diploma.



Ezra was ultimately diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

"We felt alone," said his mom. "We were surrounded by a lot of family, but whenever you get news like that, as a parent, you can't help but fall deep into a very dark place."

Madrid's neighbors decided to plan a car parade to lift the family's spirits.

"Everybody was supportive," said a neighbor. "We were so elated."

The parade included fire trucks, police units and even motorcycles.

"All those fun things that Ezra plays with, toy size, were right there," said Madrid. "Ezra's eyes were, 'Wow!'"

The family was left in shock and said they're grateful to be surrounded by neighbors who are willing to go the extra mile for a family in need.

"I can't believe how many people out there care, genuinely care, about my son and what he's going through and about us," said Madrid. "I want to thank them. I want to thank our community ... We truly appreciate what they do to our son."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhumblechildren's healthparadechildrenchildren firstneighbortexas childrens hospitalcancer careneighborhoodgood newscancerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Can limiting liquor store hours help fight Fresno's rising crime?
Clovis Unified students can return for in-person learning by January
Fresno police investigate 3 new shootings after call for stop to violence
Gun owner on trial 3 years after Fresno toddler shoots, kills himself with loose weapon
Trump and Biden to meet for final debate before election: WATCH LIVE
2 injured after truck driver crashes into central Fresno home
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Show More
Big Fresno Fair lays off 18 of its full-time employees
Your Voice Your Vote: TJ Cox, David Valadao in fierce fight for District 21
Judge denies AG request to expedite lawsuit against GOP over unofficial ballot boxes
Boy threatened with arrest for missing 90 minutes of Zoom class
New chicken restaurant opening in Clovis
More TOP STORIES News