Family identifies woman killed in hit and run crash in Fresno County

The woman who was hit and killed by a car in Fresno County Friday night has been identified.

The woman who was hit and killed by a car in Fresno County Friday night has been identified.

The woman who was hit and killed by a car in Fresno County Friday night has been identified.

The woman who was hit and killed by a car in Fresno County Friday night has been identified.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was hit and killed by a car in Fresno County Friday night has been identified.

The family of 'Myrna Blanco' identified her as the victim.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Temperance and North Avenues.

California Highway Patrol officers found Blanco on the road, where she died from her injuries after being hit.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact the CHP.

To support the family's GoFundMe page, click here.