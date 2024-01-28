Family members say goodbye to Reedley murders victims Matthew & Guadalupe Bonds

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Doves were released into the sky on Saturday afternoon, during the memorial service for Guadalupe and Matthew Bonds.

The couple was killed earlier this month. Police found Guadalupe in the backyard of her home along with Billy Bonds and Darrell Bonds.

Investigators then found Matthew inside a detached garage at his next-door neighbor's home

"Right now everybody feels kind of hurt because of what happened and the situation," brother Moses Martinez said.

On Tuesday this week, Reedley police executed a new search at home on 13th and L streets as part of their investigation into the killing of the four family members.

Family members are hurting for answers, wondering why this happened.

"What made this situation occur and who had hatred for them?" Martinez said.

As people went inside to pay their respects to the couple, pictures of Guadalupe decorated the outside of Redeemer's church.

The couple's caskets then loaded into the hearse.

Family and friends hugging each other as they said their final goodbyes.

Guadalupe's brother recalling how his sister brought people together.

"She barbecued for us, every time we had an event," Martinez said.

And what his brother-in-law was like.

"He was the nicest guy you can imagine, he wouldn't do anything wrong to my sister. He would always help her out," Martinez said.

Martinez will miss those Friday get-togethers he would have with his sister because it won't feel the same anymore.

On Monday, Billy and Darrell Bonds will also have a funeral service.

Services will be at the Reedley Cemetery Service building.

