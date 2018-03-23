FAMILY & PARENTING

4 Family-Friendly Events In Fresno This Weekend

Photo: Shutterstock

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a colorful fun run to a crab feed, these four events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Kids Color Fun Run



Get out the spare play clothes: LifeBridge Community Church's second annual 1K Kids Color Fun Run allows for young runners to be sprayed with color as they cross the finish line. "Aside from our color fun run obstacle course, the day will be filled with other attractions, too!" write the organizers. "Come and enjoy performers, balloon twisters, a photo booth, face painters, even Ron The Reptile Guy will be making an appearance! We will also have an area for children 5 years old and younger."

The date: Saturday 3/24, 11am-2pm
Buy Tickets

CEHS Football Crab Feed



Photo: Eventbrite

Football lovers can support Clovis East High's team with this crab-centric fundraiser. "There will be a live and silent auction in support of our team," write the organizers. "Please come for a fun night of dinner, dancing, and libations. Food for the night includes crab, tri-tip, pasta and salad. Celebrate the upcoming season in style under the stars! Seating will be outside under a tent."

The date: Saturday 3/24, 5:30-11pm
Buy Tickets

Pups & Suds Festival



Photo: Shutterstock

Fresno Human Animal Services' "friend-raiser and adoption showcase" will support shelter dogs in need of enhanced medical care, such as orthopedic surgeries and parvo treatment. Featured activities include "yummy food trucks (El Premio Mayor and Ganesha Masala), games, beer and raffle prizes," along with a runway show featuring adoptable dogs. Tickets include dinner, one non-alcoholic beverage and a raffle ticket; more raffle tickets, beer and wine are available for purchase. Leashed dogs are welcome to attend as well.

The date: Sunday 3/25, 5-8pm
Buy Tickets

Rev's Kids Cooking Class



Photo: Eventbrite

Clovis spot Rev's, which specializes in California cuisine, is hosting a cooking class for the budding junior MasterChefs out there. Chef Brian will lead the session, which includes hands-on activities and free lunch for the parents in attendance.

The date: Sunday 3/25, 1-3pm
Buy Tickets
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyHoodlineClovisFresno
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News