4 Family-Friendly Events In Fresno This Weekend

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a colorful fun run to a crab feed, these four events will win approval from everyone in the family.Get out the spare play clothes: LifeBridge Community Church's second annual 1K Kids Color Fun Run allows for young runners to be sprayed with color as they cross the finish line. "Aside from our color fun run obstacle course, the day will be filled with other attractions, too!" write the organizers. "Come and enjoy performers, balloon twisters, a photo booth, face painters, even Ron The Reptile Guy will be making an appearance! We will also have an area for children 5 years old and younger.": Saturday 3/24, 11am-2pmFootball lovers can support Clovis East High's team with this crab-centric fundraiser. "There will be a live and silent auction in support of our team," write the organizers. "Please come for a fun night of dinner, dancing, and libations. Food for the night includes crab, tri-tip, pasta and salad. Celebrate the upcoming season in style under the stars! Seating will be outside under a tent.": Saturday 3/24, 5:30-11pmFresno Human Animal Services' "friend-raiser and adoption showcase" will support shelter dogs in need of enhanced medical care, such as orthopedic surgeries and parvo treatment. Featured activities include "yummy food trucks (El Premio Mayor and Ganesha Masala), games, beer and raffle prizes," along with a runway show featuring adoptable dogs. Tickets include dinner, one non-alcoholic beverage and a raffle ticket; more raffle tickets, beer and wine are available for purchase. Leashed dogs are welcome to attend as well.: Sunday 3/25, 5-8pmClovis spot Rev's, which specializes in California cuisine, is hosting a cooking class for the budding junior MasterChefs out there. Chef Brian will lead the session, which includes hands-on activities and free lunch for the parents in attendance.: Sunday 3/25, 1-3pm---