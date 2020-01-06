Family & Parenting

Indiana twins born in different decades

PENDLETON, Indiana -- Some parents in Indiana rang in the new year in a very special way.

They thought it would be pretty cool if their twins had different birthdays.

But Dawn and Jason Tello didn't think they would be born in different decades.

Baby Joslyn was born at 11:37 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2019.

Exactly 30 minutes later, Jaxon came along.

So Jaxon has a completely different birthday, year and decade than Joslyn.

The twins weren't actually due until February 19th.

But mom and both babies are doing well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtwins
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Man crashes while driving backward in northeast Fresno
Tulare man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 2 in Bakersfield
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
Parlier Dollar General robbed twice in 4 months, woman arrested
Show More
Soldier from Illinois killed in Kenya attack
American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
Disney holding performer auditions for Anaheim parks
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
More TOP STORIES News