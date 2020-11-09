Society

Tesoro Viejo Town Center hosting farmer's market in Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Plums, peppers and plants -- Tesoro Viejo Town Center is hosting a certified farmer's markets in Madera.

Every other Sunday each month, you can grab your bag and connect with many local growers and vendors.

There's local pure raw honey, fresh fruits, vegetables, jams, jellies and even a curated shopping experience.

The coordinator says this new market to the new community helps stimulate the economy.

"I think it's a great opportunity to help the county of Madera experience economic prosperity," says Cary Catalano. "We are excited to provide a venue for the folks to come together and really enjoy a nice outdoor venue and buy some local produce."

On top of the farmers market, you can enjoy Sunday brunch and learn more about the six neighborhoods and new homes in Hillside Village.

That is every other Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm in Madera.
