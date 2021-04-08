Driver hits car, business during high-speed chase in Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 23-year-old man is in custody after leading Farmersville police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car through Tulare County.It happened just before 7:30 pm on Wednesday.Police say Isaiah Enriquez of Madera was driving around in a suspicious vehicle.When officers approached the car, he drove off, prompting a chase.After several minutes, Enriquez hit a car at Ash and Farmersville Boulevard and crashed into a closed business moments later.Police say Enriquez tried to run off but was soon caught.He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia with minor injuries.Officials say the driver of the vehicle he hit was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.Enriquez was arrested on felony hit and run, among other charges.Police say the car had been stolen out of Merced County.