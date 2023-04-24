Two unhoused women injured when car being chased by Fresno deputies crashes into them

Two unhoused women were injured when a car being chased by Fresno County Sheriff's deputies crashed into them.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two unhoused women were injured when a car being chased by Fresno County Sheriff's deputies crashed into them.

It happened after 1 am on Monday on Ashlan near Highway 41.

Both women were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Fresno Police were called to assist with the investigation. Lt. Henry Garcia told Action News that the women who were hit were not walking at the time and were in the area where the suspect's car came to rest.

Police say a woman in the suspect car was detained, along with a teen.