farming

Caravan focused on farmworkers' rights rolls through Valley

'We have to do an all-out effort to make sure that our workers are protected, that they are safe.'
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Caravan focused on farmworkers' rights rolls through Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- They play a vital role in supplying our food chain.

Whether it's working in the fields or at packing houses, these men and women help feed the country, so state and Valley organizations are making sure farmworkers know their rights.

"We have to do an all-out effort, an all-out campaign to make sure that our workers are protected, that they are safe, and that they get what they need to protect themselves and their families," says civil rights leader and United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta.

A four-day caravan kicked off Thursday in Atwater, followed by a trip to the South Valley with Huerta.

Each stop reached essential workers in the communities they live and work in close to fields, vaccine clinics, and community meetings for easy access.

State Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower said the idea was to empower workers by informing them of their rights, workplace safety, even COVID-19 vaccine information.

Even though in California, we have a whole lot of protections, the reality is that there are too many workers who don't understand what they are," says Garcia-Brower.

Wage theft, retaliation, and paid sick leave are just some of the incidents that come to her office, which many workers don't even know they're experiencing.

"I want people to understand that everybody has rights. It's not just farmworkers, every job in California, you have a level of rights and protections and there are benefits and policies, your employer has to be compliant," says Garcia-Brower.

The mobile caravan made several outreach stops in the Valley, working with UC Merced's community and labor center as well as local organizations.

Garcia Brower calls it their on-the-ground initiative to heal any broken trust between the community and government.

The goal is to make sure the caravan will happen quarterly, already having visited Coachella and Ventura. They hope to bring outreach events to the Central Coast and Santa Barbara.

For any questions you may have regarding the workplace, you can reach out to the labor commissioner's office at (833) 526-4636.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysangeratwaterfresno countymerced countyfarmingunited farm workers
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARMING
Warming climate brings opportunity, challenges to NJ's wine industry
Officials working to protect Valley farmers amid poor air quality
Organizations teaming up to help small CA farmers impacted by drought
Lawmakers working to pass Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Protections Act
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News