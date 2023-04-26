Woman accused of causing crash that killed Hanford teen appears in court

The driver accused of causing a collision that killed a Hanford teen went before a judge on Tuesday morning.

Ashley Engen is facing a misdemeanor charge after a Fresno County crash that killed 14-year-old Marissa Cardona in March of last year.

Engen is facing misdemeanor manslaughter without gross negligence.

Tuesday, a judge postponed arraignment until June.

Marissa's family is hoping the extra time will allow the Fresno County District Attorney's Office to gather more evidence that will lead to harsher charges.

"We all stand together and we are just looking for answers. And we just want justice for Marissa," said Rocky Cardona, Marissa's father.

It's been more than a year since the Saturday morning Marissa and her mother were headed to a softball tournament.

At the Fresno County intersection of Mount Whitney Avenue and Cedar Avenue, a vehicle crashed into them.

CHP says Engen was behind the wheel of the other vehicle and didn't attempt to stop at the stop sign while going 76 mph.

Marissa died at the scene. Her mother Leticia is still in a wheelchair recovering from life-changing injuries.

"It's like every day we have to wake up to that reality," said Rocky Cardona. "That she's not with us."

Marissa's family is hoping that the next time Engen goes before a judge the charges she's up against will be harsher.

"They indicated this morning that they are seeking some additional information and we hope that information is the information we have been asking them to seek for some time now," said Attorney Kevin Little.

Marissa's family wants the Fresno County District Attorney's office to get to the bottom of whether Engen could have been under the influence or distracted.

"One of the main things we are asking for is for the medical records, cell phone records, something that is going to tell us what was going on in that car at the time of the accident," said Marissa's father.

Engen is due back in Court on June 1. In addition to the criminal charge, there's also a civil case that's ongoing.

The complaint alleges that even though there have been multiple accidents at the intersection, the county didn't install a traffic control device or add signage.

It also names Engen and her significant other Stephen Smith, who owned the vehicle, as defendants.