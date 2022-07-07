One person killed in fiery Fresno County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead following a fiery crash in Fresno County.Traffic is at a standstill along Highway 99 from Fowler to nearly Selma after a semi-truck collided with at least one other vehicle.The crash happened at Manning Avenue at about 7:30 Thursday morning.Northbound Highway 99 is shut down at Floral Avenue in Selma as a result of the crash.A nearby Caltrans camera shows the aftermath of the crash and smoke pouring out of the big rig.It's unknown what led up to the crash at this time, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.If you are driving through the area be prepared for delays as emergency crews work to clear the wreckage and get things moving again.