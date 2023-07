Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 pm in the area of Bishop and Shields avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver left the scene after hitting a pedestrian.

Officials say they might have found the suspect's vehicle on Floyd Avenue.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about the crash.

