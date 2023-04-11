2 killed, 4 injured in crash on I-5 in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people and sent four people from Fresno to the hospital over the weekend in Kern County.

The crash happened just before 3 am Sunday on Interstate 5 and Laval Road, just south of where Highway 99 and the interstate meet.

The road for northbound traffic was closed for almost two hours while authorities investigated the scene.

The Kern County Fire Department says all six people inside the car were ejected.

Two passengers died at the scene.

The four others had life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the surviving passengers and driver are all from Fresno.

The crash remains under investigation.

Officials do not know if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.